Left Menu

Kolkata: Class 12 student dies after sudden collapse in school

It seems that she died of a cardiac arrest, but the exact reason behind her death could be known only after the completion of the post-mortem, the officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 21:59 IST
Kolkata: Class 12 student dies after sudden collapse in school
  • Country:
  • India

A class 12 student of a school in Kolkata died after collapsing on the campus on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at a well-known girls' school at Sarat Bose Road, they said.

The girl suddenly collapsed after the assembly session around 9.30 am, police said.

''She was then attended by the school doctor who found her pulse rate to be very low. She was declared brought dead when taken to the nearby Belle Vue Clinic,'' a police officer said.

A case was lodged in connection with the death and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

The girl was a resident of Nawab Sirajul Islam Lane in Taltala, he added.

''It's still not known whether the girl was suffering from any illness. It seems that she died of a cardiac arrest, but the exact reason behind her death could be known only after the completion of the post-mortem,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023