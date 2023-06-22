Sex determination racket busted in UP, 3 held

Three persons, including two women, involved in a racket involved in conducting illegal sex determination were arrested here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Piyush Kumar Singh said, ''One Vinod Kumar, Veerwati and Poonam have been arrested in the Daraula police station area.'' The accused were part of a racket that conducted illegal sex determination, he said, adding that the police teams are also trying to identify sonography clinics and doctors involved in the racket.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of IPC.

