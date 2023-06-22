Left Menu

Sex determination racket busted in UP, 3 held

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 22-06-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:10 IST
Sex determination racket busted in UP, 3 held
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including two women, involved in a racket involved in conducting illegal sex determination were arrested here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Piyush Kumar Singh said, ''One Vinod Kumar, Veerwati and Poonam have been arrested in the Daraula police station area.'' The accused were part of a racket that conducted illegal sex determination, he said, adding that the police teams are also trying to identify sonography clinics and doctors involved in the racket.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023