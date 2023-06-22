Left Menu

Six months after stillborn found in hospital toilet, mother, 4 others arrested: Police

Nearly six months after a stillborn was found abandoned inside the toilet of a hospital in north Delhis Budh Vihar, five people, including the childs mother, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. A police official said the mother was unmarried and had been living in Budh Vihar for the last three months, adding that she was pregnant with her boyfriends child.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:18 IST
Six months after stillborn found in hospital toilet, mother, 4 others arrested: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly six months after a stillborn was found abandoned inside the toilet of a hospital in north Delhi's Budh Vihar, five people, including the child's mother, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. The child's mother (20), her sister, boyfriend (24) and two others were held on Tuesday, they said. A police official said the mother was unmarried and had been living in Budh Vihar for the last three months, adding that she was pregnant with her boyfriend's child. According to police, the woman visited Rajni Gupta hospital in Budh Vihar on January 21 along with the other accused after she complained of stomach ache. Before the doctor could come to attend her, she rushed to the toilet due to the severe pain. The woman gave birth to a stillborn in the toilet and escaped from the hospital along with her attendants, they said. The official said the child was noticed when someone else went to the toilet late night and the police was alerted. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said during the investigation, CCTV footages of the hospital were checked, but the faces of the accused and the registration numbers of their motorcycle and scooter were not clear. The investigation team analysed around 250 CCTV footages of the area and finally, the accused were spotted in a CCTV footage of a medical shop in the area, he said. ''The medical shop owner told police that the accused purchased some medicine from his shop and made the payment online. On the basis of details of this online transaction, the accused were traced and arrested,'' Sidhu said. Investigation revealed that the woman wanted to get rid of the child and the other accused helped her in the crime, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023