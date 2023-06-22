Six months after stillborn found in hospital toilet, mother, 4 others arrested: Police

Nearly six months after a stillborn was found abandoned inside the toilet of a hospital in north Delhi's Budh Vihar, five people, including the child's mother, have been arrested, police said on Thursday. The child's mother (20), her sister, boyfriend (24) and two others were held on Tuesday, they said. A police official said the mother was unmarried and had been living in Budh Vihar for the last three months, adding that she was pregnant with her boyfriend's child. According to police, the woman visited Rajni Gupta hospital in Budh Vihar on January 21 along with the other accused after she complained of stomach ache. Before the doctor could come to attend her, she rushed to the toilet due to the severe pain. The woman gave birth to a stillborn in the toilet and escaped from the hospital along with her attendants, they said. The official said the child was noticed when someone else went to the toilet late night and the police was alerted. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said during the investigation, CCTV footages of the hospital were checked, but the faces of the accused and the registration numbers of their motorcycle and scooter were not clear. The investigation team analysed around 250 CCTV footages of the area and finally, the accused were spotted in a CCTV footage of a medical shop in the area, he said. ''The medical shop owner told police that the accused purchased some medicine from his shop and made the payment online. On the basis of details of this online transaction, the accused were traced and arrested,'' Sidhu said. Investigation revealed that the woman wanted to get rid of the child and the other accused helped her in the crime, he added.

