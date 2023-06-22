Residents of 4-storey building evacuated after it tilts to one side

The residents of a four-storey building here have been evacuated after it tilted to one side as an impact of the excavation of a basement in an adjoining plot, officials said on Thursday.

In view of security, the building has been supported by two hydras to save it from collapsing. Additionally, four to five houses around the building have also been evacuated by the team of district town planners (DTP), they said.

DTP (enforcement) also issued a show-cause notice to the owners of the building and its adjoining plot. ''A show cause notice has been issued and a reply has been sought within seven days. Haryana Building Code has also been violated in the construction of the four-storey house as the building is around 25 years old,'' Gurugram DTPE official Manish Yadav said ''Apart from this, instructions have also been given to the landlord to get the structural audit of the building done. The construction work has been stopped by giving a show cause notice to the plot owner who constructed the building,'' he added.

Ravinder Singh, brother of the owner of the affected building, said the building is old but his brother had bought the house in 2018. They had no idea that the building would tilt and now he is worried about the house.

