UP: 2 minors drown after falling into ditch full of rainwater

Bighpur Circle officer CO Vijay Anand said, Two children one Shivam 7 and Mayank 9 of Atwat village were playing near a deep ditch filled with rainwater. It appears that the duo fell into the ditch and drowned. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, said police, adding that an investigation into the matter is on.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 22-06-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:53 IST
Two minors drowned after they fell into a ditch filled with rainwater, police said on Thursday. Bighpur Circle officer (CO) Vijay Anand said, ''Two children one Shivam (7) and Mayank (9) of Atwat village were playing near a deep ditch filled with rainwater. It appears that the duo fell into the ditch and drowned.'' The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, said police, adding that an investigation into the matter is on. Senior district officials met with the family members of the deceased and assured them of support.

