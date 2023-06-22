Left Menu

US Senate backs tax treaty with Chile, voting continues

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:42 IST
The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in favor of a tax treaty with Chile seen as crucial for ensuring access for U.S. companies to lithium, a mineral essential for electric vehicle batteries.

As voting continued, the vote was 73-2 in favor of ratification, over the two-thirds supermajority required to approve treaties in the 100-member chamber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

