US Senate backs tax treaty with Chile, voting continues

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday in favor of a tax treaty with Chile seen as crucial for ensuring access for U.S. companies to lithium, a mineral essential for electric vehicle batteries.

As voting continued, the vote was 73-2 in favor of ratification, over the two-thirds supermajority required to approve treaties in the 100-member chamber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)