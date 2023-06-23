Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia is hiding bodies of victims of dam breach

Russia has formed special groups to collect and hide bodies of people killed in the aftermath of the breach this month of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. "The Russian evil has formed special groups there to remove and, obviously, hide the victims' bodies," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of destroying the dam in Kherson region, partly occupied by Russian troops. Zelenskiy described the situation in Russian-occupied parts of the region as "catastrophic to put it mildly".

