Tunisia's president tells IMF chief conditions for financial support will disturb 'civil peace'

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 04:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 04:25 IST
Tunisia's President Kais Saied told the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva that the fund's conditions to provide financial support to the North African country risks sparking civil unrest, the Tunisian presidency said on Friday.

"The President of the Republic made it clear that the International Monetary Fund's conditions for providing financial support to Tunisia are unacceptable because it would affect civil peace," the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

