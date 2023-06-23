Ukraine says deflects Russian missile attack on military airfield
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 09:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian air defences downed 13 Russian cruise missiles in the early hours of Friday that were headed towards a military airfield in the western Khmelnitskyi region, Ukraine's Air Force said in a statement.
The missiles had been launched by Russian strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement