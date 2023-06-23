Left Menu

Russia asks Australian Supreme Court to protect lease for new embassy in Canberra - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 11:27 IST
Russia asks Australian Supreme Court to protect lease for new embassy in Canberra - RIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's embassy in Australia has asked the Supreme Court to uphold a land lease for a new embassy it wants to build in Canberra, Russia's state RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing the Russian diplomatic mission.

Citing national security concerns, Australia earlier this month passed a law to cancel Russia's lease on the land which is a prime site close to parliament and the Chinese embassy.

The Australian newspaper reported on Thursday that a Russian diplomat was squatting on the land intended for the new embassy under the watch of police, who are unable to arrest him as he has diplomatic immunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023