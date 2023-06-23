Left Menu

Father-son duo held for conversion bid in Uttarakhand

23-06-2023
A 22-year-old man and his father have been arrested for allegedly trying to convert a young woman to Islam in Pauri district here, police said on Friday.

Mujeeb Khan (22) and his father Babu Khan (45) were arrested on Wednesday evening from Rishikesh Railway Station, Srinagar Circle Officer Shyam Dutt Nautiyal said on Friday.

According to the police complaint, accused Mujeeb Khan, in complicity with his father Babu Khan (25), taught the woman to wear a hijab and offer namaz besides giving an assurance of marrying her.

A case under the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, was registered against the father-son duo following the complaint filed by the woman's father, Nautiyal said.

The accused are residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

