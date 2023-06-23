Man shot at in CR Park by unknown biker
A man driving a car was shot at in south Delhis CR Park by an unknown biker following him, police said on Friday.The incident took place around 8 pm Thursday when Sachin Gupta and Waseem Ahmad were in a car in CR Parks C Block, they said.
A man driving a car was shot at in south Delhi's CR Park by an unknown biker following him, police said on Friday.
The incident took place around 8 pm Thursday when Sachin Gupta and Waseem Ahmad were in a car in CR Park's C Block, they said. According to the police, Gupta was driving the car and was talking on the phone. All of a sudden, a single round was fired from the driver side. The bullet pierced through the driver side window and scraped Gupta's finger.
Ahmad who was seated on the front passenger seat was unhurt, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the shot was fired by one of the two people following Gupta on a bike. They had their faces hidden behind a muffler, a senior police officer said. An FIR has been filed against unknown persons at CR Park Police Station under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), police said, adding, the motive behind the incident is not known yet. Police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the suspects.
