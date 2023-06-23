Left Menu

Man shot at in CR Park by unknown biker

A man driving a car was shot at in south Delhis CR Park by an unknown biker following him, police said on Friday.The incident took place around 8 pm Thursday when Sachin Gupta and Waseem Ahmad were in a car in CR Parks C Block, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 13:35 IST
Man shot at in CR Park by unknown biker
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man driving a car was shot at in south Delhi's CR Park by an unknown biker following him, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 8 pm Thursday when Sachin Gupta and Waseem Ahmad were in a car in CR Park's C Block, they said. According to the police, Gupta was driving the car and was talking on the phone. All of a sudden, a single round was fired from the driver side. The bullet pierced through the driver side window and scraped Gupta's finger.

Ahmad who was seated on the front passenger seat was unhurt, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the shot was fired by one of the two people following Gupta on a bike. They had their faces hidden behind a muffler, a senior police officer said. An FIR has been filed against unknown persons at CR Park Police Station under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), police said, adding, the motive behind the incident is not known yet. Police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the suspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023