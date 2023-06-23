Left Menu

Russia looking at how to protect its rights in U.S. Naftogaz lawsuit - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 15:46 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: President of Russia
Russia will look at all possible ways to protect its legal rights in a case initiated by Ukraine's state-owned Naftogaz energy company in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Naftogaz said on Friday it had taken legal action in the United States against Russia to try to recover $5 billion awarded in the Hague as compensation for damages and lost property in Crimea.

