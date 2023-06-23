3 killed as tractor-trolley falls into canal in UP

Three people, including two minors, were killed while eight sustained injuries when their tractor-trolley fell into a canal here on Friday, police said.

The injured are under treatment at a hospital in Agra, said Somendra Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

The people were returning from a ceremony when the accident occurred on the Saiyaan-Iradatnagar road. The children died on the spot while the man succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said.

''The reason behind the accident will be known after a probe. The driver was not in a condition to share many details,'' Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)