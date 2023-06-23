Left Menu

Telangana CM to visit Pandharpur two days before Ashadhi Ekadashi

PTI | Solapur | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:16 IST
Telangana CM to visit Pandharpur two days before Ashadhi Ekadashi
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and members of his cabinet will visit renowned temple town Pandharpur in Solapur district in Maharashtra to pray at the Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mandir on June 27, two days before Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Maharashtra in charge and former MLA Shankar Anna Dhondge said flowers will be offered to the palanquins of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram.

Several devotees from Telangana make the pilgrimage to Pandharpur by foot, he added.

Warkaris, or devotees of Lord Vitthal, arrive in Pandharpur in massive numbers at the culmination of their pilgrimage on Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on June 29 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023