DS GROUP TAKES AN INNOVATIVE LEAD IN MAKING WASTE SEGREGATION EASIER

New Delhi, June 23rd, 2023: Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate today announced a public awareness campaign, '#CatchTheRightBin' to educate people on the importance of waste segregation at source to aid the waste management process. Initiating this drive under the brand Catch, the Group has introduced a solution that guides consumers in the disposal of the packaging in the correct bin after use. Implementing a simple yet impactful change, the DS Group has substituted the current black waste basket symbol on the packaging with coloured bin, to guide the consumer to the right bin. Commenting on the initiative, Mr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, DS Group recognizes the importance of waste segregation and understands its role in this context to bring about a behavioural change amongst us. We wish to create awareness and drive what is a simple, positive call to action that every individual can undertake thereby creating a deeper impact. With the #CatchTheRightBin campaign, we endeavor to promote, inculcate and instil the habit of responsible waste segregation at source and work with our consumers to set a benchmark in waste management culture." Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative, this campaign acts as a platform that urges its audiences and invites other brands to implement this method and make waste segregation easy for customers. The DS Group will launch a comprehensive 360-degree public awareness campaign for waste segregation. It includes digital films, OOH, social media and on ground activation to educate and guide people on proper waste segregation practices. The media partner on the campaign is Mindshare and the social media partner is Grapes.

The DS Group's sustainability initiatives are in areas of energy management, water management, material conservation, recycling, and waste management. Guided by a clear set of values and built on a strong foundation of philanthropy, corporate responsibility is an integral part of the Group's business objectives to enhance livelihoods and build sustainable communities.

ABOUT DS GROUP The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. The Group's portfolio is extensive and diverse with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and also other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L'Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

