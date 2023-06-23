Gram panchayat head in Himachal’s Baddi booked under corruption charges

The head of Dhela Gram Panchyat in Baddi town has been booked under corruption charges by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, officials said on Friday.

A case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the pradhan following a complaint that she was demanding Rs 3 lakh as a bribe in lieu of issuing a No objection certificate (NOC).

The complainant had sought the NOC for the construction of an industrial shed on the land, which was taken on lease by the complainant. Further investigation is underway, the vigilance officials said.

