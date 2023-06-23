Left Menu

Maha: 22-year-old UP man held for sending threat message about ‘bombings’ in Mumbai and Pune

A 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly sending a threat message about bombings in Mumbai and Pune, an official said on Friday.Accused Darvesh Sharda Rajbhar, alias Rahul, told the police that he got the idea of sending the message from social media, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 19:58 IST
A 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly sending a threat message about "bombings" in Mumbai and Pune, an official said on Friday.

Accused Darvesh Sharda Rajbhar, alias Rahul, told the police that he got the idea of sending the message from social media, the official said. The Mumbai police control room's WhatsApp number on Thursday morning received a message, which said there would be "bombings" in the city and Pune, the official said. While issuing the threat, the sender also allegedly demanded money.

Mumbai cops launched a probe after registering a case at Amboli police station in the western suburbs.

Police tracked down the caller, who was identified as Rajbhar, to Jaunpur in UP. A team from Oshiwara police station was sent to UP and the accused was apprehended, the official said.

In police custody, Rajbhar claimed that he sent the message after being inspired by social media and demanded money as his family struggled to make ends meet. Rajbhar had earlier visited Mumbai and worked in the city as a labourer, the official said.

Rajbhar was on Friday produced in a court here and was remanded in police custody for four days, the official added.

