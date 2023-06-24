Security in Moscow reported tightened after Wagner mercenary boss vows to act against army

Security was stepped up on Friday night at government buildings, transport facilities and other key locations in Moscow, the state news agency TASS reported, citing a source at a security service.

Hours earlier, Russian authorities had accused the head of the Wagner private militia of organising an armed mutiny after he vowed to avenge what he alleged, without evidence, was the killing of 2,000 of his fighters by the Russian army.

