US special counsel seeks delay to start of Trump documents trial until December
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 05:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 05:12 IST
U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith on Friday asked a federal judge to delay the start of former President Donald Trump's trial on charges of willful retention of classified government records and obstruction of justice until Dec. 11, a court filing showed.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon set an initial trial date of Aug. 14.
