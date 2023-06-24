Left Menu

Falling drone fragments trigger fire in Kyiv tower block

Fragments from a downed Russian drone hit a high-rise apartment building and a parking lot in central Kyiv, injuring two people, and missiles targeted the country's second city, Kharkiv, officials said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people were injured in central Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district and pictures posted on social media showed the top floors of a tower block in flames.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 07:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 07:19 IST
Fragments from a downed Russian drone hit a high-rise apartment building and a parking lot in central Kyiv, injuring two people, and missiles targeted the country's second city, Kharkiv, officials said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people were injured in central Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district and pictures posted on social media showed the top floors of a tower block in flames. Fragments also hit a parking lot. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said at least three Russian missiles targeted his city, with one hitting a gas line and triggering a fire. Terekhov said emergency services were at the scene but gave no details on casualties.

There were reports of explosions in other cities, including Dnipro in central Ukraine. Military reports said anti-aircraft units were in action throughout the country. Air raid alerts were in effect for the entire country for more than an hour before authorities lifted them in most regions.

