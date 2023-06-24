Left Menu

Soldier injured in encounter with terrorists, search underway near LoC in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2023 08:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 08:39 IST
Soldier injured in encounter with terrorists, search underway near LoC in J-K's Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists who were attempting to cross the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter took place in the forward Ranger Nallah area of the Gulpur sector late on Friday night when the Indian troops noticed at least three heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate into India under the cover of thick foliage and darkness, they said.

A soldier was injured in the brief firing and the terrorists managed to slip into the nearby dense forest. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a massive search operation is underway to trace and neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
2
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023