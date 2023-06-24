Left Menu

Two youths die in road accident in TN's Erode

Both persons got caught between the bus and lorry, and were crushed to death on the spot.The four other youths are said to be safe, police said.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 24-06-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 09:26 IST
Two youths were killed when their motorcycle allegedly got crushed between a bus and a container lorry on a highway in Tamil Nadu's Erode district while returning from a joyride with a group of friends, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a group of six youths from Palladam Valayapalayam area in Tiruppur district went to Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district riding three motorcycles on Friday. After sightseeing, they were on their way back home when the accident happened around 7.30 pm.

One of the motorcyclists, Karuppusamy (23) and Ramar (19) decided to go behind a private bus near Ammapet here when a container lorry dashed against their two-wheeler. Both persons got caught between the bus and lorry, and were crushed to death on the spot.

The four other youths are said to be safe, police said. As per preliminary enquiry, the lorry driver was drunk and driving the vehicle at high speed.

Upon receiving information, a team from Ammapet police station rushed to the spot, registered a case of accident and took the lorry driver into custody.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

