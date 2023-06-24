UK says Russian state now facing greatest challenge of recent times
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 13:05 IST
Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that the Russian state was facing its greatest security challenge of recent times, following what it said appeared to be a move by Wagner Group forces towards Moscow.
"Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out. This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times," Britain's defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
