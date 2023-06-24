Left Menu

Shop owner, brother, nephew shot at in Punjab’s Batala

Later, he came along with another man and they opened fire at the three victims, they said.The assailants fled from the scene after committing the crime. A senior police official said they were investigating the matter from all angles.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 18:21 IST
Shop owner, brother, nephew shot at in Punjab’s Batala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shop owner, his brother and nephew were shot at their electronics store in Punjab's Batala on Saturday, police said.

The victims have been identified as owner Rajeev Mahajan, his brother Anil Mahajan and Anil's son Manav.

According to police, a man first entered the shop located at Lakkar Mandi in Gurdaspur's Batala and inquired about the rates of LED and went back. Later, he came along with another man and they opened fire at the three victims, they said.

The assailants fled from the scene after committing the crime. Of the total injured, two were shifted to a hospital in Amritsar, police said.

According to doctors, the injured are out of danger, they said. A senior police official said they were investigating the matter from all angles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023