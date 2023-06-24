Shop owner, brother, nephew shot at in Punjab’s Batala
A shop owner, his brother and nephew were shot at their electronics store in Punjab's Batala on Saturday, police said.
The victims have been identified as owner Rajeev Mahajan, his brother Anil Mahajan and Anil's son Manav.
According to police, a man first entered the shop located at Lakkar Mandi in Gurdaspur's Batala and inquired about the rates of LED and went back. Later, he came along with another man and they opened fire at the three victims, they said.
The assailants fled from the scene after committing the crime. Of the total injured, two were shifted to a hospital in Amritsar, police said.
According to doctors, the injured are out of danger, they said. A senior police official said they were investigating the matter from all angles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
