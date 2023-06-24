Left Menu

10 arrested in forest guard's killing in Odisha Similipal

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 24-06-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a forest guard at Similipal Sanctuary in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said.

Mathi Hansdah was shot dead allegedly by a group of poachers when he was out on patrol on the night of June 16, they said.

Those arrested in connection with the murder belonged to Edelbeda village in Thakurmunda police station area, police said in a statement.

Two country-made rifles, a bamboo stick, two bows, three arrows, two axes, and an iron rod for loading gunpowder were among the items seized, they said.

The investigation was continuing to find others involved in the killing, Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said.

