Left Menu

West Bengal: Man beaten to death after being caught stealing chickens from poultry farm

The villagers then informed the police, who sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.Police said they have detained the farm owner and were interrogating him.

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 24-06-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 19:42 IST
West Bengal: Man beaten to death after being caught stealing chickens from poultry farm
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly beaten to death in West Bengal's Jhargram district after he was caught stealing chickens from a poultry farm in the dead of the night, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Dalkathi village in Jhargram police station area when Nuku Mallik allegedly entered a poultry farm to steal chickens, they said.

The owner of the farm, Bhupen Mahato, woke up and caught Mallik red-handed. He then allegedly tied him to a lamppost outside the farm, and thrashed him, they said.

On seeing villagers gathering at the spot, he left Mallick there and went back to the farm. The villagers then informed the police, who sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said they have detained the farm owner and were interrogating him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023