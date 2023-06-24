Guv promises assistance to family of TMC leader killed in Purulia

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday spoke to the family of TMC leader Dhananjay Chaubey who was shot dead in Purulia district, and offered them assistance, officials said.

Bose spoke to the TMC leader's brother Ananda over the phone around 4.15 pm, and enquired about their well-being, they said.

Besides financial assistance, the governor promised them to help with the education of Chaubey's children.

''The governor called me around 4.15 pm, and enquired about the situation here. He asked me what kind of help we need at the moment. He assured me that necessary action will be taken against those behind the killing of my brother,'' Ananda told PTI. ''The governor wanted to speak to my brother's wife, but since I was out at that time I could not make him talk to her. He enquired about my nephew and niece and offered to help with their education. I have also told him that we have a big family, and it would be difficult for me to maintain everything single-handedly,'' he added.

Chaubey, the TMC's Adra town president, was shot dead when he was at the party office in the Pandey Market area on Thursday. His bodyguard was also injured in the shooting.

Police have so far arrested two persons in connection with the murder.

West Bengal's rural areas will vote in the panchayat elections on July 8.

