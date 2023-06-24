Left Menu

Guv promises assistance to family of TMC leader killed in Purulia

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday spoke to the family of TMC leader Dhananjay Chaubey who was shot dead in Purulia district, and offered them assistance, officials said.Bose spoke to the TMC leaders brother Ananda over the phone around 4.15 pm, and enquired about their well-being, they said.Besides financial assistance, the governor promised them to help with the education of Chaubeys children.The governor called me around 4.15 pm, and enquired about the situation here.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:08 IST
Guv promises assistance to family of TMC leader killed in Purulia
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday spoke to the family of TMC leader Dhananjay Chaubey who was shot dead in Purulia district, and offered them assistance, officials said.

Bose spoke to the TMC leader's brother Ananda over the phone around 4.15 pm, and enquired about their well-being, they said.

Besides financial assistance, the governor promised them to help with the education of Chaubey's children.

''The governor called me around 4.15 pm, and enquired about the situation here. He asked me what kind of help we need at the moment. He assured me that necessary action will be taken against those behind the killing of my brother,'' Ananda told PTI. ''The governor wanted to speak to my brother's wife, but since I was out at that time I could not make him talk to her. He enquired about my nephew and niece and offered to help with their education. I have also told him that we have a big family, and it would be difficult for me to maintain everything single-handedly,'' he added.

Chaubey, the TMC's Adra town president, was shot dead when he was at the party office in the Pandey Market area on Thursday. His bodyguard was also injured in the shooting.

Police have so far arrested two persons in connection with the murder.

West Bengal's rural areas will vote in the panchayat elections on July 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023