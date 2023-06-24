Delhi Police arrests human trafficker from Agra

A 39-year-old alleged human trafficker was arrested from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Vishal Singh, a native of Agra, they said. On February 21, 2019, a case was registered at Mayur Vihar police station on the complaint of a woman who filed a missing complaint of her two daughters. The younger daughter was traced and it was disclosed that both the girls were kidnapped by a gang of human traffickers and were sexually exploited in the Uttam Nagar area, a senior police officer said. On the victim's statement, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and four human traffickers -- Naresh Shailesh Tamchikar, Raju Kumar, Shashi Mala and Kiran -- were arrested, the officer said. Later, the elder daughter was also traced. A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on the arrest of Singh -- the prime accused, police said. Apart from this case, Singh was also wanted in two other cases in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. To evade arrest, he was traversing across India, Nepal and Bhutan. Later, he was arrested from Agra, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said. Singh disclosed that he was involved in human trafficking and sexual exploitation of girls and had been evading his arrest since 2019, police said. He, along with his associates, hatched a conspiracy and pushed the victims into the flesh trade and used them as bar dancers and prostitutes for earning money. He also sexually exploited the girls on the pretext of marriage, Yadav said. It was also revealed that the two girls who were kidnapped in 2019 were kept by his trafficking gang members in Uttam Nagar, police said. In 2019, Singh purchased one of them for Rs 2 lakh from his associate Raju Kumar and took her to Kolkata to push her into the flesh trade. After leaving her in Kolkata, he came back to Delhi in 2020 to buy the other victim but Raju demanded more money, so Singh did not buy her, Yadav stated. It was disclosed that his family members are also involved in human trafficking, police added.

