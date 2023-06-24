Left Menu

Palghar police rescue cattle from two places

Palghar district police has rescued a total of 46 cattle and arrested two persons, an official said on Saturday. At Usar Camp in the same area, 14 cattle were rescued, he added.While two men were arrested, three others fled and further probe was on, he said, adding that offences under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, were registered against the accused.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-06-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 21:37 IST
Palghar district police has rescued a total of 46 cattle and arrested two persons, an official said on Saturday. District Superintendent of Police (rural) Balasaheb Patil had directed all the police stations to keep a vigil on illegal transportation and holding of cattle ahead of the Eid festival, an official release said. Acting on a tip-off, Wada police raided two places and rescued cows and buffaloes, said senior inspector Suresh Kadam.

As many as 32 animals had been kept in a room in a dilapidated residential building at Wadavli, he said. At Usar Camp in the same area, 14 cattle were rescued, he added.

While two men were arrested, three others fled and further probe was on, he said, adding that offences under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, were registered against the accused.

