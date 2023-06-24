Top U.S. general cancels trip to Middle East over Russia situation

The top U.S. military officer, Army General Mark Milley, has canceled a scheduled trip to the Middle East due to depart on Saturday because of the situation in Russia, his spokesperson said.

Milley, who was meant to travel to Israel and Jordan, also spoke on Saturday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Milley's office said in a separate statement.

