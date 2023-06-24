One killed, another injured in Pak suicide attack: Police

One policeman was killed and another was injured on Saturday in a attack by a suicide bomber in Pakistan's Balochistan province, police said.

The attack happened in Balochistan's Turbat when the female suicide bomber targeted a vehicle of the Paramilitary Frontiers Corps (FC).

''A policeman was killed and a lady police constable was wounded in the attack who was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment,'' police said.

Officials of law enforcing agencies reached at the scene and initiated the collection of evidence to investigate the incident.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army accepted the responsibility for the attack. It said in a statement that the attack was carried out by Samia Qalandrani Baloch of the Majeed Brigade of the group.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the blast and expressed regret at the attack and extended his condolences to the families of killed and injured officials.

"The aim of terrorism is to halt the development process and intimidate the security forces. The evil intentions of terrorists will never be successful," the chief minister said in a statement.

The province has been grappling with a wave of terrorism and insurgency for several years, with various militant groups carrying out attacks targeting security forces and civilians alike.

