Israel urges citizens to reconsider Russia travel

Israel on Saturday urged its citizens to reconsider their stay in Russia or their travel plans there.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to convene security chiefs later on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. There are an estimated 60 or 70,000 Israelis presently in Russia and around 500,000 Jews who are eligible for immigration to Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)