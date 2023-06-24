UAE calls for de-escalation and self restraint in Russia
The United Arab Emirates is following "with great concern" the situation in Russian, and called for de-escalation and self-restraint, the Gulf country's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday reported by its state news agency.
The UAE "stressed the need to respect the rules and principles of international law," it added.
