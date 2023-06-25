Prigozhin seen leaving military HQ in Rostov-on-Don on Russian agency video

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, could be seen leaving the district military headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don in an SUV in a video posted on Telegram on Saturday by the Russian state news agency RIA.

Prigozhin had earlier agreed to end a rebellion against Moscow's military leadership after mediation from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and the Kremlin said he would be moving to Belarus under the deal they had agreed.

(Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

