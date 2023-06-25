Left Menu

5-year-old child dead after being hit with stick in Bilaspur

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 25-06-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 11:59 IST
5-year-old child dead after being hit with stick in Bilaspur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old child died here after being hit in the stomach with a stick during a scuffle among his relatives, police said on Sunday.

As per a complaint lodged by his mother at the Talai police station, the incident took place on Saturday at her sister-in-law's home in the Buhar area, they said.

She alleged that her sister-in-law's father-in-law started beating up the woman with a stick following an altercation during which a blow landed on her son, Ansh, police said.

The boy was later taken to a hospital where he died due to internal injuries, they said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, DSP Ghumarwin Chanderpal said, adding the accused would be apprehended soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023