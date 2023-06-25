Left Menu

Two teens killed in roof collapse in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-06-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 13:11 IST
Two teenagers were killed and three members of their family injured when the roof of their home collapsed amid rain in the district's Nai Mandi area, police said on Sunday.

Subdivional Magistrate Parmanand Jha told PTI that 14-year-old Uvais and 13-year-old Aslam were killed and three members of their family injured in the roof collapse in the Naseerpur village during the early hours on Sunday.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital, they said.

