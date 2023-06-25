Left Menu

5 medical students held for ganja cultivation, peddling in Karnataka

Five medical students have been arrested here on the charges of cultivating and peddling ganja in two separate cases, police said on Sunday. The police action came following a tip-off that the accused, who lived in a rented house at Hale Gurupura here, were selling ganja among the locals.

PTI | Shivamogga | Updated: 25-06-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 15:30 IST
5 medical students held for ganja cultivation, peddling in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five medical students have been arrested here on the charges of cultivating and peddling 'ganja' in two separate cases, police said on Sunday. Among the arrested, three were involved in cultivation of cannabis at a rented house, they said. Two people from Vijayapura, and Ballari were arrested on Friday and 466 gm of ganja and a few other banned items worth Rs 20,000 was seized from them. The police action came following a tip-off that the accused, who lived in a rented house at Hale Gurupura here, were selling ganja among the locals. In another incident, police on Saturday picked up three people during a raid in a rented house in Shivaganga Layout here. According to police, one of the accused from Tamil Nadu was growing ganja in a room by creating artificial sunlight inside a tent, using special bulbs. He is said to have collected details on ganja cultivation via the internet and had bought seeds online. The police seized 227 gm of dry ganja - worth about Rs 5,800, Rs 30,000 worth -1.53 kg of fresh ganja, 10 gm of charas, ganja seeds, cannabis oil, ganja powder, electronic weighing machine, exhaust fan, six table fans, two stabilisers, three LED lights, hookah pipes, pots, and Rs 19,000 in cash from them. Police said, they have registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and investigations are on to find whether they were distributing in their home state or towns as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023