Canada's Trudeau says he discussed Russia situation with Zelenskiy

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 26-06-2023
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday he discussed the security situation in Russia with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in the wake of a short-lived mutiny by fighters of the Wagner group.

"Volodymyr, Canada is committed to standing with Ukraine and providing Ukrainians with the support they need," Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

