Canada's Trudeau says he discussed Russia situation with Zelenskiy

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday he discussed the security situation in Russia with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in the wake of a short-lived mutiny by fighters of the Wagner group.

"Volodymyr, Canada is committed to standing with Ukraine and providing Ukrainians with the support they need," Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

