Biden and Zelenskiy discuss recent events in Russia -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed "recent events in Russia" on Sunday, the White House said, in the wake of a short-lived mutiny by fighters of the Wagner group.

"They discussed Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid," the readout said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)