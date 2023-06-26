Left Menu

Maha: Two horses die of electrocution

Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, police said.The horses were grazing on Ambadi Road when they came in contact with a live wire that had snapped. They died on the spot, the police said. After being informed, the police rushed to the place and shifted the carcasses.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 26-06-2023 07:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 07:17 IST
