Maha: Two horses die of electrocution
Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, police said.The horses were grazing on Ambadi Road when they came in contact with a live wire that had snapped. They died on the spot, the police said. After being informed, the police rushed to the place and shifted the carcasses.
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 26-06-2023 07:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 07:17 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
