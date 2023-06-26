Kerala CM calls for united efforts to create drug-free world

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called for united efforts to create a drug-free world.

In a tweet on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Vijayan said, ''let's remember that treatment, prevention and compassion are crucial in our journey towards a drug-free world.'' ''Together, let's break the chains of addiction and offer hope to those in need,'' he said.

Kerala had recently launched a crackdown on drug mafia operating in the state, targeting its youth.

A survey conducted by the Kerala police a few months ago among those below the age of 21 years, who were victims of substance abuse revealed that 40 per cent of them were below the age of 18.

What is more frightening is that a majority of them were girls, and after falling prey to the drug cartels, they were being used as carriers, it had said.

It was in December 1987, the UN General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

Supported each year by individuals, communities and various organisations all over the world, this global observance aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.

