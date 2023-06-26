Left Menu

Russian defence minister visits troops after Wagner mutiny

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-06-2023 10:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 10:39 IST
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu visited Russian troops involved in the military operation in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, his first public appearance since the weekend mutiny by the Wagner paramilitary group.

RIA's report, which cited Russia's defence ministry, made it clear Shoigu remained in charge, but provided no details on when and where he met the troops and commanders of the Western military district. Mutineers led by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin advanced on Moscow to remove what they called Russia's corrupt and incompetent military leadership, before suddenly heading back to a Russia-held area of eastern Ukraine after a deal with the Kremlin brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The deal included immunity for the mutineers in exchange for their return to camps, but it remains unclear whether Putin also agreed to reshuffle the top military leadership or make any other concessions.

