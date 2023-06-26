Left Menu

Ukraine reclaims 130 sq km along southern front line - Ukraine deputy defence minister

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-06-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 10:56 IST
Hanna Maliar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has reclaimed some 130 square kilometres (50 square miles) from Russian forces along the southern front line since the start of the counteroffensive, Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

"The situation in the south has not undergone significant changes over the past week," Maliar told the national broadcaster.

She added that along the eastern part of the front line, which includes the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, about 250 combat clashes have taken place over the past week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

