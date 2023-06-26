Moscow mayor cancels Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city -statement
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was cancelling a counter-terrorism regime imposed in the Russian capital during what the authorities on Saturday called an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.
Sobyanin made the announcement in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging application on Monday.
Separately, Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee said the situation in the country was "stable".
