Moscow mayor cancels Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city -statement

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was cancelling a counter-terrorism regime imposed in the Russian capital during what the authorities on Saturday called an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.

Sobyanin made the announcement in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging application on Monday.

Separately, Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee said the situation in the country was "stable".

