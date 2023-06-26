Left Menu

Telangana CM KCR leaves for Maharashtra visit

He has addressed public meetings at Nanded and other places in Maharashtra, highlighting his Telangana model of development.Several activists and leaders from NCP and other parties in Maharashtra joined the BRS during the last six months.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-06-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 11:44 IST
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for a visit to Solapur in Maharashtra. Rao, who was travelling by road in a massive convoy of about 600 vehicles, was accompanied by state ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and party senior leaders, an official release said.

During his two-day visit to Maharashtra, Rao would reportedly offer prayers at Lord Vitthal temple at Pandharpur town near Solapur and at Goddess Tulja Bhavani temple at Osmanabad and also attend an event where a popular leader from NCP would join the BRS.

After renaming the TRS as BRS in December last year, Rao, also known as KCR, has been making efforts to strengthen the party in neighbouring Maharashtra. He has addressed public meetings at Nanded and other places in Maharashtra, highlighting his 'Telangana model' of development.

Several activists and leaders from NCP and other parties in Maharashtra joined the BRS during the last six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

