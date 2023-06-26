Moscow mayor cancels Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city -statement
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was cancelling a counter-terrorism regime imposed in the Russian capital during what the authorities on Saturday called an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group. Sobyanin made the announcement in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging application on Monday.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was cancelling a counter-terrorism regime imposed in the Russian capital during what the authorities on Saturday called an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.
Sobyanin made the announcement in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging application on Monday. Russian media cited local Federal Security Service (FSB) offices as saying similar regimes had been cancelled in the Voronezh and Moscow regions. Separately, Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee said the situation in the country was "stable".
Anti-terrorist regimes were imposed in the three regions on Saturday, as a column of rebellious Wagner mercenaries moved towards Moscow, exchanging fire with security forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Moscow court detains U.S. citizen on drug charges
Putin to hold talks with Cuban PM in Moscow - Kremlin
Russia's Medvedev says Moscow now has free hand to destroy enemies' undersea communications cables
Top Russian officer killed in Ukrainian counteroffensive, says Moscow-backed official
India-Russia aim to reach USD 50 billion in bilateral trade in 2023: Embassy in Moscow