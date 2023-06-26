Wagner mutiny shows Moscow's 'big strategic mistake' in attacking Kyiv - NATO
- Country:
- Belgium
The aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia demonstrates that Moscow committed a strategic mistake by waging war on Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday. "The events over the weekend are an internal Russian matter, and yet another demonstration of the big strategic mistake that President (Vladimir) Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine," he told reporters on a visit to Lithuania's capital Vilnius.
"As Russia continues its assault, it is even more important to continue our support to Ukraine."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Drone crashes in Russia's Kaluga region - local governor
Stranded Air India plane returns to India from Russia's Magadan
Moscow court detains U.S. citizen on drug charges
Two drones crash in Russia's Kaluga region - local governor
Russia awards medals after claiming hits on Leopard tanks, U.S. Bradleys in Ukraine