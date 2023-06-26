Left Menu

Two killed in road accident in Punjab

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 26-06-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 14:52 IST
Two men died when their motorcycle was hit by a truck here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near Padrana on Sunday night, they said.

Nirmaljit Singh (41) of Kirti Nagar and Bhupinder Singh (27) of Chak Gujran village were going towards Hoshiarpur from Garhshankar on their motorcycle. When they reached near the Padrana milk plant, their motorcycle was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction, killing the two on the spot, said Harprem Singh, Station House Officer, Garhshankar police station.

The truck driver has been arrested, he said.

