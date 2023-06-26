Left Menu

Elderly couple sleeping outside home killed by unidentified people

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 15:11 IST
Elderly couple sleeping outside home killed by unidentified people
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple sleeping outside their house was killed by some unidentified persons here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Vishwanath Sonkar (82) and his wife Santari (80) were sleeping outside their house in Parsaha village in Nizamabad area.

Some unidentified people hit them with a heavy object killing them on the spot, police said.

Superintedent of Police Anurag Arya said prima facie it appeared that they were killed due to a property dispute.

Police are probing the case and it will be worked out soon, he said.

